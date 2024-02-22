2 die as lorry hits human hauler in Mymensingh

Two people were killed and two others injured as a fuel-laden lorry hit a human hauler in Ishwarganj municipality of Mymensingh district today.

The deceased were Abdus Sattar, 60, son of late Amir Uddin, and Rabin Miah, 20, son of Abdul Motaleb, hailing from Gouripur upazila and Ishwarganj municipality under the district respectively.

The injured are human hauler driver Akash Miah and its passenger Shahina Parven, 30.

Police and witnesses said the speeding lorry crashed into the human hauler from behind when it was dropping passengers in Rahmatganj area in the afternoon, leaving four people injured.

The injured were rushed to Ishwarganj Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared Sattar dead, they said.

Later, the injured were shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where Rabin succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment and the rest were receiving treatment, they said.

Confirming the matter, Ishwarganj police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Farid Ahmed said they seized both vehicles in this connection.

Though the lorry driver managed to flee, a legal process was underway in this connection, he added.