2 die as car collides with human haulier in Tangail

Two people were killed and six injured in a collision between a human haulier and a private car in Tangail's Madhupur today.

The identities of the deceased couldn't be ascertained immediately, said Molla Azizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Madhupur Police Station.

OC Azizur said the private car was heading towards Tangail from Madhupur this morning.

When the car reached Malauri area around 9:30am, it collided with the human haulier coming from the opposite direction in Malauri area, The car caught fire at that time.

A passenger of the human haulier died on the spot and seven others from both vehicles sustained injuries.

They were taken to Madhupur Upazila Health Complex. Later, another injured died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, added the OC.