Accidents & Fires
UNB, Rajshahi
Sat Jan 20, 2024 07:07 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 07:08 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

2 die as bus hits van in Rajshahi

UNB, Rajshahi
Sat Jan 20, 2024 07:07 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 07:08 PM

Two people, including a child, died and two others were injured after a bus hit a van in Rajshahi's Mohanpur upazila today.

The deceased are van driver Siraj, 50, and Abdullah, 12, one of the passengers of the van.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The injured are Abdullah's father and sister -- Abdul Kuddus, 40, and Nazifa, 14.

Horidas Mondal, officer-in-charge of Mohanpur Police Station, said the Naogaon-bound bus lost control and crashed into the van at Shoipara around 12:00pm, leaving the two dead on the spot.

The bodies were sent to the Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

এলএনজি টার্মিনালে কারিগরি ত্রুটি, দেশে ৭০০ মেগাওয়াট লোডশেডিং

কারিগরি ত্রুটির কারণে মহেশখালী এলএনজি টার্মিনাল থেকে গ্যাস সরবরাহ কমে যাওয়ায় দেশে বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন ব্যাহত হচ্ছে। এ কারণে আজ শনিবার দেশে বিভিন্ন এলাকায় লোডশেডিং হয়েছে।

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

২ দিনে কিছুই উদ্ধার করতে পারেনি হামজা-রুস্তম-প্রত্যয়

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification