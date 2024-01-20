2 die as bus hits van in Rajshahi

Two people, including a child, died and two others were injured after a bus hit a van in Rajshahi's Mohanpur upazila today.

The deceased are van driver Siraj, 50, and Abdullah, 12, one of the passengers of the van.

The injured are Abdullah's father and sister -- Abdul Kuddus, 40, and Nazifa, 14.

Horidas Mondal, officer-in-charge of Mohanpur Police Station, said the Naogaon-bound bus lost control and crashed into the van at Shoipara around 12:00pm, leaving the two dead on the spot.

The bodies were sent to the Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.