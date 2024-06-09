2 die in bus-car collision in Khulna

Two people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a private car in Khulna today.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately, said Munshi Parvez Hasan, sub-inspector (SI) of Kharnia Highway Police Station.

SI Hasan said a private car collided with a bus carrying passengers from Satkhira in Mechaghona area of Dumuria on the Khulna-Satkhira Road around 2:30pm.

Two people died on the spot, he added.

Witnesses said the private car was overtaking a pickup when it collided head-on with a passenger bus coming from the opposite direction. Two people, including the car driver, died on the spot.

On information, the highway police went to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Two passengers of the bus suffered minor injuries in the accident, they added.