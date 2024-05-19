2 die after inhaling toxic gas inside septic tank

Two construction workers died and two others fell ill after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Ismail Hossain Sumon, 45, of Chandpur, and Nahid, 22, of Gaibandha.

Md Jillur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kashiani Police Station, said two workers started working inside a septic tank of an under-construction building.

Around 11:30am, they went inside the tank to clean it without adequate protective gear, and fell ill inhaling toxic gas.

Not getting any response from them, when two other workers went into the septic tank to rescue them, they also fell ill.

Later, local people informed the police and fire service.

Police and fire service rescued them and sent them to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, doctors declared Sumon and Nahid dead, added the OC.

Aminul Islam, resident medical officer of Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, said Suman and Nahid died before reaching the hospital.

Two other workers were given first aid, he added.