Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Tangail
Fri Dec 15, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

2 die after being run over by trains

Our Correspondent, Tangail
Fri Dec 15, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 12:00 AM

Two people were killed after they were run over by trains at two separate places on the Joydevpur-Bangabandhu Bridge rail route in Kalihati upazila of Tangail yesterday.

The deceased are Delwar Hossain, 56, a rickshaw van driver from Deopur village, and Md Samsul, 58, a rickshaw puller from Salla village.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Railway police and locals said that Shamsul was run when he was crossing the rail track at Salla area at around 9:00am, while, Delwar was run over as he was crossing the rail track at Hatia area at around 10:00am.

Sub-Inspector Ali Akbar, in charge of Gharinda Railway Police Outpost, said the bodies were recovered and later handed over to their relatives after completion of necessary legal procedures.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশকে আর কখনো পরাজিত শক্তির হাতে তুলে দেব না: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী বলেন, বিএনপি মানুষ মারার রাজনীতি করে বলেই জনগণ থেকে তারা বিচ্ছিন্ন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

জোটের শরিকদের জন্য ৭টি আসন ছাড়ার ঘোষণা আওয়ামী লীগের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification