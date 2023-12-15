2 die after being run over by trains

Two people were killed after they were run over by trains at two separate places on the Joydevpur-Bangabandhu Bridge rail route in Kalihati upazila of Tangail yesterday.

The deceased are Delwar Hossain, 56, a rickshaw van driver from Deopur village, and Md Samsul, 58, a rickshaw puller from Salla village.

Railway police and locals said that Shamsul was run when he was crossing the rail track at Salla area at around 9:00am, while, Delwar was run over as he was crossing the rail track at Hatia area at around 10:00am.

Sub-Inspector Ali Akbar, in charge of Gharinda Railway Police Outpost, said the bodies were recovered and later handed over to their relatives after completion of necessary legal procedures.