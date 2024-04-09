2 dead, 12 injured in Chattogram road crash

Two people died and 12 others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram today.

One of the deceased was identified as bus driver Nurun Nabi Shimul, 24 of Gonu Hafez's house in Sonagazi upazila of Feni district.

The name of the other deceased bus passenger could not be identified yet.

According to locals, a Chattogram-bound passenger bus named Gram Bangla from Cumilla hit a truck parked beside the highway while crossing the Shitalpur area.

Shimul died on the spot.

Khokon Chandra Ghosh, officer-in-charge of Bar Aulia Police Station, confirmed the matter.

On information, a team of Kumira Fire Service led by Senior Station Officer Abdullah Al Mamun rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operations, he added.