2 Cuet students die as bus hits motorbike

Two students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) were killed and another was injured in a road accident yesterday.

The incident took place when their motorbike collided head-on with a bus on the Chattogram-Kaptai Road in the Saptapir shrine area of Rangunia upazila around 3:30pm, said police.

The deceased are Shanto Saha and Taufiq Hossain of the civil engineering department.

The injured student, Zakaria, a student of the same department, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in port city.

Chandan Kumar, officer-in-charge of Rangunia Police Station, said the three were travelling from Kaptai to Cuet on a motorbike. When they reached the Saptapir Shrine area, their bike collided with a bus of Shah Amanat Paribahan heading to Rangunia from Chattogram.

Shanto died on the spot while Taufiq was on the way to a hospital, he added. Zakaria's condition is critical. Police seized the bus but the driver fled the scene.

Meanwhile, students blocked the road in front of Cuet for two hours after the incident. A bus of Shah Amanat Paribahan was also torched during this time, said OC Jahid Hasan of Raozan Police Station.

