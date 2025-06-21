2 crushed by trains in Dinajpur

Two people, including a woman, were crushed under trains in separate incidents at Chirirbandar Railway Station in Dinajpur yesterday.

The victims were Anjuara Begum, 60, and Ziabur Rahman, 43.

Abdul Mannan, officer-in-charge of Dinajpur Railway Police Station, told The Daily Star that Anjuara died on the spot after slipping and falling under a moving train while attempting to board the Shantahar-bound Dolonchapa Express around 9:00am.

In another incident, Ziabur was crushed under the wheels of Rajshahi-bound Banglabandha Express while trying to get on the moving train at the same station around 12 noon.

Processes are underway to file unnatural death cases with the railway police station, the OC added.