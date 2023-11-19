2 children drown in pond

Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Narayanganj
Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:38 AM

Two children, who were cousins, died by drowning in a pond in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj yesterday.

The incident took place in the Ichhapara area around 10:00am, confirmed Sonargaon Police Station Inspector Md Mohsin.

The deceased are Muntasir Hossain Sajin, 2, son of Md Mainuddin of Ichhapara area, and Habiba Akter, 2, daughter of Razu Mia of Gausia area in Rupganj upazila.

According to family members, Habiba went to visit his aunt's house in Ichhapara with her father on Friday afternoon.

The next morning, Habiba, along with her cousin Sajin, went to play in the yard in front of the house. While playing, both children fell into the pond next to the house and drowned.

Family members rushed the children to the local upazila health complex, where duty doctors declared them dead.

