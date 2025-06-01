2 children drown in Mymensingh

Two children drowned in a pond in Fulbaria upazila of Mymensingh today..The victims are Israt Jahan Liza, 5, daughter of Abdul Latif, and Miraj Hasan Torfadar, 7, son of Sharif Torfadar, of Puraghati village in Achim Patuli union..The incident occurred around 1:00pm in the village.</

Two children drowned in a pond in Fulbaria upazila of Mymensingh today.

The victims are Israt Jahan Liza, 5, daughter of Abdul Latif, and Miraj Hasan Torfadar, 7, son of Sharif Torfadar, of Puraghati village in Achim Patuli union.

The incident occurred around 1:00pm in the village.

According to police and locals, the children were bathing near the bank of a pond without their families' knowledge. At one point, they went into deeper water.

After a search, family members found them floating in the pond in an unconscious state. They took them to a local doctor, who declared the two dead.

Fulbaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Rukunuzzaman said police visited the homes of the victims following the incident.

An unnatural death case was filed with the police station.

The bodies were handed over to the family without autopsy.