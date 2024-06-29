2 children drown in Habiganj

Two children died while bathing in a pond in Mahmudpur village in Ajmeriganj upazila of Habiganj this afternoon.

The deceased are Praloy Das, 7, son of Gobinda Das, of Mahmudpur village, and Surya Das, 6, son of Rubel Das, of the same village, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent quoting police.

Dalim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Ajmeriganj Police Station, said Praloy and Surya along with other children went to bathe in the pond adjacent to a field after playing football.

At one stage, Praloy and Surya slipped from the steps and drowned in the pond, he said.

Family members and locals took them to the upazila health complex where doctors declared them dead, he added.