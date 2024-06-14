Accidents & Fires
2 children drown in Gazipur pond

Fri Jun 14, 2024 07:24 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 07:26 PM

Two children drowned in a pond in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila today.

The deceased were identified as Zahid, 10, son Kalu Mia of Morolpara village, and Nasir, 10, son of Qaium.

The incident happened at Moralpara in Kawraid Union around 11:00am, said Akbar Ali Khan, officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Abdus Samad, sub-inspector of Sreepur Model Police Station, said Zahid and Nasir were playing on the bank of a pond in Moralpara around 11:00am.

At that time, as the pond's bank broke, the two children fell into the water.

Later, locals rescued them and took them to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared them dead.

OC Akbar also said since there was no complaint from anyone over the death, the bodies of the two children were handed over to the families.

