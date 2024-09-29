2 children drown in Ctg

Two infants drowned in separate incidents in Chattogram yesterday.

The deceased are Omar Abdullah Adib, 7, son of Osman Goni, of Banskhali upazila and Mushfique, 8, son of Abdul Hamid, of Dhurong village under Fatikchhari upazila of the district.

Md Ibrahim, a union parishad member of Baharchara union under Banskhali upazila, said Adib went for bathing in the pond next to his residence at 12:30pm.

Locals and family members rescued the victim in an unconscious state and brought him to Banskhali Upazila Health Complex where attending doctors declared him dead, hospital sources said.

Md Tahasin, uncle of another victim Mushfique said he went for bathing in small lake adjacent to his residence at 1:00pm today.

Locals and family members rescued the victim in an unconscious state and brought him to Fatikchari Upazila Health Complex at 2:20pm where attending doctors confirmed his death, hospital and family sources said.