2 children drown in Ctg

Two children drowned in ponds in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram today.

The deceased were identified as Romaisa Jannat, one-and-a-half-year-old daughter of Abdullah Al Mamun Faisal of Chhnua union and Abir, 2, son of Abu Hamid of the ward No-4 under Banshkhali municipality.

Locals said Romaisa fell into a pond in the absence of her family members in Madhukhali area around 8:30am.

After recusing the girl, family members took her to Banshkhali Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared her dead, they said.

Abir drowned in a pond in Neyazar para around 1:00pm, said his paternal uncle.

He was taken to the upazila health complex where physicians declared him dead upon arrival, the uncle said.

The health complex's physician Dr Jannatul Ferdous confirmed the deaths of the children.