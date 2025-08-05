2 children drown in Bhairab river in Chuadanga

Two school children drowned while bathing in a river in Chuadanga's Jibannagar upazila on Sunday.

The victims are Rimon Hossain, 7, son of Sajib Hossain, and Junayed Hossain, 6, son of Jewel Mia, residents of Eidgahpara in Muktarpur, said police.

The incident took place in the Bhairab river near Muktarpur village around noon, said Jibannagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mamun Hossain Biswas.

They were first-grade students at Kultala Government Primary School.

Rimon's father, Sajib Hossain, said the boys, along with their friend, went to bathe in the river after school. Jute stalks were being harvested in the water, and at one point, the boys began playing on top of the retting bundles. Rimon accidentally slipped and fell into the water. Junayed tried to save him but also drowned. Rabbi immediately ran back home to inform the families.

Relatives went to the scene and recovered the bodies from the river.

OC Mamun Hossain Biswas said, "Police were dispatched to the scene upon receiving the news. Legal procedures are underway."