2 children, among 4, drown in 2 districts

Four people, including two children, drowned in separate incidents in Magura and Bogura yesterday and today.

In Bogura, two girls drowned in Gabtali upazila this afternoon.

The victims were identified as Nesha, 10, daughter of Mamun Mia of Mirpur village in Kagail union, and Prottasha, 11, daughter of Abdullahel Kafi Paltu of the same village.

Abdul Qaddus, sub-inspector (SI) of Gabtali Model Police Station, said the girls went to Dangar Beel near their home around 12:30pm beel to take a bath and drowned.

Later, passersby discovered their bodies floating in the water and recovered them.

In Magura, two individuals drowned while fishing in a beel at Bara Theipara village in Shalikha upazila yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Komolesh Biswas, 35, and Kanak Biswas, 40, of the same village.

Ali Sajjad, deputy director of Magura Fire Service and Civil Defence, said they received information about two missing persons while fishing in Theipara village yesterday evening.

However, they could not conduct a search at night due to lack of divers.

This morning, locals recovered the bodies before the divers arrived from Khulna.

An unnatural death case was filed with Shalikha Police Station.