UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jan 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 21, 2024 12:02 AM

2 Chawkbazar shops gutted

A fire razed through two shops on the ground floor of a six-storey building in Dhaka's Chawkbazar area yesterday morning.

Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters media cell, said the fire started in one of the shops of "Solaiman Tower" in the area around 9:00am.

On information, six firefighting units from Lalbagh, Palashi and Siddique Bazar stations rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control at 9:50am, he said.

The origin of the fire and damages caused by it could not be known immediately, added the warehouse inspector.

