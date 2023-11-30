2 buses set on fire in Cumilla

Unidentified arsonists set two buses on fire in Cumilla Sadar South upazila near Dhaka-Chattogram highway early today.

The parked buses of Trisha Paribahan were set on fire in front of Irish Hill hotel around 2:30am, said Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Cumilla Sadar South Police Station.

A unit of Cumilla Sadar South Fire Station immediately rushed to the scene and doused the fires, the OC said.

No one was injured as the buses were empty, said the OC, adding that none was arrested in this regard.

The buses were torched amid a 24-hour countrywide blockade called by BNP and its allies.

The parties have also called a dawn-till-dusk countrywide hartal for today.