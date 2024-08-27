2 brothers electrocuted in Chandpur

Accidents & Fires
UNB, Chandpur
Tue Aug 27, 2024 12:08 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 12:16 PM

Two brothers died from electrocution in Matlab Uttar upazila of Chandpur last night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rajib, 26, and Rubel,23, sons of Chan Mia.

Matlab Uttar Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Alamgir Hossain Roni confirmed the incident.

According to police, Rajib and Rubel worked as masons in Dhaka. They returned home a few days ago. Around 8:00pm, while leaving their house, one of them came in contact with the electric wire attached to their collapsible gate. Another brother was also electrocuted while trying to rescue him.

Later, they were taken to local upazila health cComplex where a doctor declared them dead.

OC Alamgir said that no case has been filed regarding the incident so far.

