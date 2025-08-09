Accidents & Fires
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sat Aug 9, 2025 09:29 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 9, 2025 09:38 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

2 bodies recovered from Karnaphuli river

Sat Aug 9, 2025 09:29 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 9, 2025 09:38 PM
Police suspect the bodies are of missing fishermen from a trawler capsize in Bay 2 days ago
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sat Aug 9, 2025 09:29 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 9, 2025 09:38 PM
Photo: Collected

River police today recovered two bodies floating on the Karnaphuli river near Patenga Sea Beach, two days after a fishing trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal.

Earlier, eight fishermen went missing and 11 rescued after a fishing trawler sank off the Chattogram coast in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday afternoon after another a vessel hit the boat.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Officer-in-Charge Md Arif of Sadarghat River Police said locals spotted the two bodies near Patenga Ghat No 15 and informed police.

Later, police went to the spot and recovered the bodies.

The bodies are yet to identified. However, police suspect these might be the bodies of missing fishermen.

"We informed the families of the missing fishermen so that they could come and identify the bodies," he added.

After the incident on Thursday, Bangladesh Coast Guard launched a search and rescue operation to locate the missing fishermen. Another fishing boat in the vicinity had rescued the survivors after they swam towards it.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

ট্রাম্প শুল্কের নয়া সমীকরণ: মার্কিন বাজারে যেসব সুবিধা পাবে বাংলাদেশ

শুনতে বেশি মনে হলেও বাস্তবতা হলো অন্য দেশগুলোর তুলনায় মোটেও খারাপ অবস্থানে নেই বাংলাদেশ। যেখানে প্রতিযোগী দেশগুলোকে ৫০ থেকে ৬০ শতাংশ পর্যন্ত শুল্কের বোঝা সামলাতে হচ্ছে, সেখানে ৩৬.৫ শতাংশকে...

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

উপদেষ্টাদের কেউ কেউ ‘সীমাহীন দুর্নীতির’ সঙ্গে জড়িত: দাবি সাবেক সচিবের

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে