2 bodies recovered from Karnaphuli river

Police suspect the bodies are of missing fishermen from a trawler capsize in Bay 2 days ago

River police today recovered two bodies floating on the Karnaphuli river near Patenga Sea Beach, two days after a fishing trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal.

Earlier, eight fishermen went missing and 11 rescued after a fishing trawler sank off the Chattogram coast in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday afternoon after another a vessel hit the boat.

Officer-in-Charge Md Arif of Sadarghat River Police said locals spotted the two bodies near Patenga Ghat No 15 and informed police.

Later, police went to the spot and recovered the bodies.

The bodies are yet to identified. However, police suspect these might be the bodies of missing fishermen.

"We informed the families of the missing fishermen so that they could come and identify the bodies," he added.

After the incident on Thursday, Bangladesh Coast Guard launched a search and rescue operation to locate the missing fishermen. Another fishing boat in the vicinity had rescued the survivors after they swam towards it.