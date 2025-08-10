2 bodies recovered from Karnaphuli

River police recovered two bodies floating on the Karnaphuli River near Patenga Sea Beach yesterday, two days after a fishing trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal.

Eight fishermen remain missing while 11 were rescued after the trawler sank off the Chattogram coast on Thursday afternoon following a collision with another vessel.

OC Md Arif of Sadarghat River Police said locals spotted the bodies near Ghat-15 and alerted authorities.

The bodies have yet to be identified, but police suspect they may belong to the missing fishermen. "We have informed the families so they can come to identify the bodies," the OC added.

Following the incident, the coast guard launched a search and rescue operation to find the missing fishermen. Another fishing boat nearby rescued the survivors after they swam towards it.