Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 20, 2023 10:27 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 10:31 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

18 vehicles set on fire in 20 hours: fire service

Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 20, 2023 10:27 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 10:31 AM
The carriages ablaze, PHOTO: SHAHIDUL ISLAM NIROB

A total of 18 vehicles were torched across the country from 1:00pm yesterday to 9:00am today, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Three of the arson attacks were reported in Dhaka city, one in Dhaka division, seven in Rajshahi division, four in Chattogram division, and one in Mymensingh division, according to the fire service.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The vehicles include nine buses, one lorry, six trucks, one CNG-run auto-rickshaw and one train (three coaches).

Twenty-nine fire engines of fire service and civil defence and 144 personnel worked to douse the fires.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
হরতাল
|রাজনীতি

‘আশ্বাস চাই না, যাত্রী চাই’

‘আগে হরতালের সময়ও গাবতলীতে মানুষ দেখছি। গাড়ি চলছে। এখন দেখি বাস নাই।’

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|আইসিসি ক্রিকেট বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৩

কোচের পদে থাকা নিয়ে অনিশ্চয়তার সুর দ্রাবিড়ের কণ্ঠে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে