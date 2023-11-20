18 vehicles set on fire in 20 hours: fire service

A total of 18 vehicles were torched across the country from 1:00pm yesterday to 9:00am today, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Three of the arson attacks were reported in Dhaka city, one in Dhaka division, seven in Rajshahi division, four in Chattogram division, and one in Mymensingh division, according to the fire service.

The vehicles include nine buses, one lorry, six trucks, one CNG-run auto-rickshaw and one train (three coaches).

Twenty-nine fire engines of fire service and civil defence and 144 personnel worked to douse the fires.