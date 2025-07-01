18-month-old drowns in Kalmakanda

An 18-month-old died after drowning in a pond in Kalmakanda upazila of Netrokona yesterday.

The victim is Md Rafsan, son of Md Ferdous Mia of Munshipur village of Rangchhati union.

According to the victim's family and locals, Rafsan was playing in the yard of their house in the evening. After some time, when family members could no longer find him, they started searching for him.

Eventually, they found him floating in a pond near the house.

He was rescued and taken to Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Kalmakanda Police Station Mohammad Lutfor Rahman said police visited the scene on information.

Legal procedures are underway.