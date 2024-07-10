18 dead, 19 hurt in Uttar Pradesh bus-milk tanker collision

Eighteen people were killed and 19 others were injured today when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, officials reported.

Unnao District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said, based on initial findings, the bus travelling from Motihari in Bihar to Delhi was speeding and rear-ended the milk tanker.

A probe has been launched into the matter, he said.

Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow, SB Shiradkar said the deceased included 14 men, 3 women and a child.

Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar said the collision's impact caused both the bus and the milk tanker to overturn.

Drivers of the two vehicles were among the dead.