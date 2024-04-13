16-year-old drowns in Shitalakkhya

A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Shitalakkhya in Sinhasree union of Gazipur's Kapasia this afternoon.

Deceased Fahim was the son of Nur Hossain of Barbar village in the upazila.

Senior Station Officer Dewan Azad of Kapasia fire service said Fahim along with his friends went to bathe in the river around 1:00pm and then he went missing.

Suman Rahat, member of the local Sinhasree union, said Noor Hossain lives with his family in Mauna area of ​​Sreepur upazila and that the family came to Sinhasree on Eid holidays, our Gazipur correspondent reports.

Divers from the Tongi fire service station recovered the body one hour after he went missing in the river, Suman said.