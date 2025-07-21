16 rescue personnel injured at Milestone College crash site

People are requested to contact the blood donation coordination cell via mobile/WhatsApp at 01769993558

Rescue personnel at the crash site in Uttara's Milestone College, where an F7 jet fighter crashed today, killing at least 19. Photo: Prabir Das/STAR

A total of 16 rescue personnel, including 14 army members, one police officer, and one firefighter, were injured during rescue operations following the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training fighter jet at Milestone College in Dhaka's Diabari.

They are now receiving treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka, according to a notification of the Bangladesh Army.

According to the notification, 14 people were brought dead to CMH, while nine injured civilians remain under medical care.

The Bangladesh Army expressed profound grief over the tragic incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims' families.

The notification further stated that CMH and other relevant agencies are working with utmost sincerity to ensure the best treatment for the injured.

An emergency 24/7 cell has been opened at the Record Office of the Bangladesh Air Force to coordinate the sending of blood donors to various hospitals, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) notification.

People are requested to contact via mobile/WhatsApp at 01769993558.