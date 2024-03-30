Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 30, 2024 12:15 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 30, 2024 01:32 PM

15-year-old boy killed after being hit by train at Nakhalpara

Star Online Graphics

A 15-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a train at Dhaka's Nakhalpara this morning.

Moaz, son of Yahya Sharif of West Nakhalpara was declared dead around 8:00am when he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Victim's uncle Kausar Ahmed, who brought Moaz to DMCH, said Moaz was a mentally challenged boy and he left the house in the morning without informing anyone.

Later, the family members received news that Moaz was injured after being hit by a train in front of Nakhalpara Boro Mosque near his house around 6:30am.

Confirming the death, DMCH Police Outpost In-Charge Bachchu Mia said that in the morning, relatives brought a boy from Nakhalpara to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.

