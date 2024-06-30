15 houses gutted in Kurigram fire

At least 15 houses of nine families were burnt to ashes in a fire in the Puratan Post Office area of Kurigram town on Friday night.

The fire might have originated from an electric short circuit around 11:30pm, said the fire service.

No casualties were reported as the residents managed to escape.

The firefighters brought the blaze under control in two hours.

The affected families told The Daily Star that they lost everything to the fire and are now staying under the open sky.

Shariful Islam, senior station officer of Kurigram Fire Service, said they rushed to the spot upon receiving information. They had to struggle to douse the fire as there was no water source nearby, he added.