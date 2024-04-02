14 luxurious buses gutted in Dhaka fire

Fire fighters in action to douse a fire at a parking lot in Dhaka’s Demra area last night. At least 14 buses -- some belonging to London Express -- were burned down in the blaze. Photo: Collected

Several parked buses of London Express were burnt in a fire at a parking lot in Dhaka's Demra area last night.

Six fire engines went to Konapara area at 8:45pm and brought the blaze under control around 9:45pm, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service's media cell.

The vehicles are intercity Volvo buses, Anwarul said.

Faisalur Rahman, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said people contacted fire service after seeing heavy smoke coming out of the parking lot.

At least 14 buses, some belonging to London Express, were burned down in the fire.

Fire officials said they are not sure how the fire ignited. It will be known whether the buses caught fire or criminals set those on fire after an investigation.