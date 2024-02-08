Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 8, 2024 10:05 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 10:14 PM

14 hurt in gas pipeline blast at factory

Representational image

At least 14 people sustained burn injuries in a gas pipeline explosion at a factory in Narayanganj's Fatullah upazila today.

The incident took place at the factory of Crony Apparel Limited in Hatkhola area under Kashipur union around 3:30pm, reports our Narayanganj correspondent quoting Noor-e-Azam, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Model Police Station.

The injured were brought to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka around 4:30pm, said Dr Tariqul Islam, a surgeon at the hospital.

One of them, Jitu, 40, a worker, suffered eight percent burns and has been kept under observation, while the others will be discharged soon after primary treatment.

Meanwhile, 25 houses were gutted in a fire that broke out after a gas cylinder explosion at a house on Safari Park Road in Bhabanipur village of Gazipur yesterday.

The blast happened at Haji Iman's house around 5:00pm, said Mohammad Rabiul Islam, duty officer of Rajendrapur fire station.

