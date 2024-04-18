14 die as truck ploughs into queue of vehicles

6 of a family among the deceased

A car and three battery-run auto-rickshaws behind it were crawling in the queue to pay the toll for the Gabkhan Bridge in Jhalakathi around 1:30pm yesterday.

The car paid the toll to the collector at the northern end of the bridge. The moment it was about to accelerate away, an out-of-control cement-laden truck ploughed into all four vehicles crushing them and the people inside them.

Eyewitnesses were stunned as they could only watch as the three-wheelers were reduced to scrap metal. The truck and the car eventually fell into a ditch.

Fourteen lives, including six of a family, were lost in a matter of seconds. Twelve others were injured, five of them critically, said doctors.

The crash on Khulna-Barishal road happened less than 30 hours after a bus and a truck collided in Faridpur, leaving 14 people, including five of a family, dead.

Md Mohitul Islam, additional superintendent of police in Jhalakathi, told The Daily Star last night that the trucker, who has been apprehended, claimed that his brakes had failed. He also said the driver did not have the licence to drive heavy trucks.

The deceased are Nahida Akhter, 27, resident of Sangor village under Jhalakathi's Rajapur upazila; her husband Hasibur Rahman, 32; their four-year-old daughter Takia, and eight-month-old boy Tahmid; Nahida's sister Nipa, 22; and her husband Imran Hossain, 26; Nazrul, 35, of Gabkhan village; Shafiqul Majhi, 50, of Ostakhan village; Atiqur Rahman Sadi, 11, of Shekhertek Nowapara; Tahmina, 25, of Kathalia Talgachiya village; her daughter Nurjahan, 7; Sonia Begum, 30, of Uttar Southpur village; Ruhul Amin of Swarupkathia, and Shahidul Islam.

Seven of the deceased, including the six of a family, were in the car.

Locals and eyewitnesses said six of the deceased were either passengers or drivers of the auto-rickshaws. The fourteenth person to have died, Shahidul Islam, was asking for alms on the side of the road.

Six people died on the spot and six others were declared dead after being taken to Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital, said Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jhalakathi Sadar Police Station.

Two people died of their injuries at the Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, said the hospital's Director Saiful Islam.

Nine others were being treated there and five of them were in critical condition, he added.

Jhalakathi Civil Surgeon HM Zahirul Islam said three others were undergoing treatment at Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital.

Jhalakathi Superintendent of Police Mohammad Afruzul Haque Tutul said apart from arresting truck driver Al Amin Hawlader, police also detained his assistant Nazmul Sheikh and seized the truck.

The SP told journalists that Al Amin was not the regular driver of the vehicle and that he was filling in for someone else.

CCTV footage of the accident, apparently collected from the toll plaza, went viral on social media.

[Our Barishal and Pirojpur correspondents contributed to the report]