14 buses gutted in fire in Dhaka’s Demra

Several parked buses of London Express were burnt in a fire at a parking lot in Dhaka's Demra area tonight.

Six fire engines went to the Konapara area at 8:45pm and brought the blaze under control around 9:45pm, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service's media cell.

The vehicles are intercity volvo buses, he said.

Faisalur Rahman, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said heavy smoke was coming out of the parking lot. At least 14 buses, some belonging to London Express, were burned down in the fire.

Fire officials said they are not sure whether a bus caught fire or some miscreants set fire to the buses.