14 arson attacks in 16 hours till this morning: fire service data

At least 14 arson attacks were reported in 16 hours till 9:30am today, according to Fire Service statistics.

In the incidents, a train, two pick-up vans, two lorries and a truck were torched while a Buddhist Temple in Cox's Bazar and eight educational institutions were set on fire, it added.

Of the incidents, four persons were killed after arsonists set fire to the Benapole Express train in Dhaka. Four other fire incidents were reported in Dhaka division, two in Sylhet division, four in Chattogram, and three in Mymensingh.

At least 32 fire engines worked to douse the blazes, the statistics added.