13-year-old electrocuted in Faridpur

A 13-year-old boy was electrocuted to death in Faridpur's Bhanga upazila this morning.

The victim is Labib Mallik, a seventh-grader at Kazi Wali Ullah High School in Kaulibera union.

According to the victim's family, an earthing wire connected to a live electricity line in Labib's uncle's house snapped and fell on the ground. Due to a leakage in the main line, the wire had become live.

Around 6:30am, Labib came into contact with the wire while walking in a nearby garden and was electrocuted.

Hearing his screams, his mother, Laboni Begum, 36, went to save him but was also electrocuted in the process.

Locals rescued both and took them to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared Labib dead.

Laboni is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Bhanga Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Ashraf Hossain said they are preparing to file an unnatural death case over the incident.