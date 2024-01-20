Accidents & Fires
UNB, Chattogram
Sat Jan 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 01:24 AM

Accidents & Fires

1,200 chickens burnt to ashes

Fire gutted a poultry farm with 1,200 chickens in Chattogram's Boalkhali upazila yesterday morning.

The fire broke out at Kamal Hossain's poultry farm in Ward-2 of East Kalurghat area of the upazila.

The Boalkhali fire service rushed to the scene, but the farm was destroyed before they could reach it.

"The fire broke out on my farm around 4:00am. There were 1,200 chickens on this farm. Everything was burnt to ashes," said Kamal.

Md Saidur Rahman, acting station in-charge of Boalkhali Fire Service, said the fire originated from an electric short circuit.

