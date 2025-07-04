12-year-old dies from lightning strike in Jashore

A 12-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning while playing football in Jashore's Sadar upazila this morning.

The incident occurred around 11:30am on the field of Kamar Gonna Government Primary School, confirmed Abul Hasnat, officer-in-charge of Jashore Kotwali Police Station.

The deceased, Mishkat Rahman Sultan, was a sixth-grader at Ichhali High School.

According to the victim's mother, her son had gone out to play football with friends. "It started raining around 10:30am, and during the game, lightning struck him," she said.

Locals rushed him to Jashore General Hospital.

"Lightning caused Sultan's death. Parts of his body were burnt," said Zubaida Afsana of the hospital's emergency department.