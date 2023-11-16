12 arson attacks reported in 15 hrs: Fire Service

Since Election Commission's announcement of the next general election schedule last evening, the fire service has recorded 12 arson attacks across the country till 9:00am today.

Of these, two arson attacks were reported in Dhaka division, one in Barishal division, five in Rajshahi, two in Chattogram, and one in Sylhet, said Talha Bin Zashim, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense Media Cell, this morning.

Two buses, two covered vans, five trucks, two human haulers and one commuter train were burnt during this period.

The fire incidents were brought under control with the help of 21 firefighting units.