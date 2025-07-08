11-yr-old drowns in Dhaka's Gulistan park

The body of a child was recovered from a pond in the Gulistan park in the capital today.

A diving team of the Fire Service and Civil Defence retrieved the body from Shaheed Matiur Park around 5:00pm, confirmed Paltan Police Station SI Md Abu Yusuf.

The identity of the victim, aged around 11, could not be known immediately.

SI Yusuf said on information, police responded to the scene. Some children went to take bath in the pond around 3:00pm. While taking bath, one of them drowned. The other children alerted locals who then informed the Fire Service.

Firefighting divers combed the bottom of the pond and recovered the body.

Police sent the body to a hospital for autopsy.