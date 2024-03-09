11 suffer burn injuries as residential building catches fire in Ctg

At least 11 people, including women and children, sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a residential building presumably from a gas leakage in Chattogram's Chandgaon area in the early hours of yesterday.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately.

The injured were admitted to the Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit of Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said Jahidul Kabir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandgaon Police Station.

The fire broke out on the 3rd floor of a multi-storey building of Osman Gani in Shankar Dewanji Haat under the Chandgaon Police Station around 12:30am.

The fire is premued to have originated from a leak in the gas line, he added.

The extent of the damage from the fire is yet to be ascertained.