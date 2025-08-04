Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Kushtia
Mon Aug 4, 2025 01:23 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 01:29 AM

11 buffaloes die in lightning strikes in Kushtia

Buffalo

Eleven buffaloes died in lightning strikes in Daulatpur of Kushtia yesterday.

The incident happened early yesterday on the banks of the Padma river in the Banglabazar area of Chilmarkari union, confirmed by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Daulatpur Md Abdul Hai Siddique.

The owner of 10 cattle that died is Nabir Ali.The UNO said the incident has been reported to the higher authorities.

Any assistance received will be distributed among the victims.

