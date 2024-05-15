'100-year-old' grenade found in Ctg graveyard defused

A bomb disposal unit defused a "100-year-old" active hand grenade in Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram this evening.

Police said locals found the grenade while they were digging up a grave for burying a man in Azam Nagar area under Hinguli union yesterday, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

Mohammad Liakat Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Counter Terrorism, said being informed by locals, a police team rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Later, the team snapped a photo of the grenade and sent it to bomb disposal unit, he said.

This evening, members of Bomb Disposal Unit of the Counter Terrorism Division of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) defused the grenade.

"Expert told us that it is a British-made hand grenade. The experts believed the grenade was manufactured around 1915," the OC added.