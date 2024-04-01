10-yr-old killed in road crash

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a road crash in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar area last morning.

The deceased was identified as Mashruful Hasan, son of Md Mamun of Noakhali district.

The accident occurred around 11:00am when a goods-laden lorry ran over the boy when he fell on the road after being hit by a human haulier while crossing road, leaving him injured, said police, quoting a witness.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead at noon, said Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of hospital's police outpost.

The body was taken to the hospital morgue for autopsy.