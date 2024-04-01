Accidents & Fires
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Apr 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Apr 1, 2024 12:22 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

10-yr-old killed in road crash

UNB, Dhaka
Mon Apr 1, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Apr 1, 2024 12:22 AM

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a road crash in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar area last morning.

The deceased was identified as Mashruful Hasan, son of Md Mamun of Noakhali district.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The accident occurred around 11:00am when a goods-laden lorry ran over the boy when he fell on the road after being hit by a human haulier while crossing road, leaving him injured, said police, quoting a witness.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead at noon, said Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of hospital's police outpost.

The body was taken to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|চট্টগ্রাম

উড়ালসড়কের র‌্যাম্পের জন্য কাটা হবে সিআরবির ৪৬ গাছ

গাছ কাটা হলে তা প্রতিরোধ করার ঘোষণা দিয়েছে কয়েকটি পরিবেশবাদী সংগঠন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

নারায়ণগঞ্জে এসিল্যান্ডের গাড়ির চাপায় ব্যবসায়ী নিহত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification