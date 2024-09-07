10 workers burnt in explosion at Ctg shipbreaking yard

At least 10 workers were burnt in an explosion at a shipbreaking yard in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila this afternoon.

The identities of the victims could not be known immediately.

The explosion occurred at SN Shipbreaking Yard in Shitalpur area around 12:00pm, said Nazmul Islam, assistant secretary of the Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA).

The injured workers were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment, Sub-Inspector (SI) Alauddin Talukder of the CMCH police outpost told The Daily Star.

BSBRA officials had reached the hospital to ensure that the injured workers received proper medical care, Nazmul said.

The cause of the explosion has yet to be determined, he added.

Prof Dr Rafique Uddin Ahmed, head of Burn and Plastic Surgey Unit at CMCH, said almost all the patients had inhalation injury and none of them are out of danger.

Among them, Ahmed Ullah suffered 90 percent injuries, Al Amin and Khairul 80 percent, Jahangir 70 percent, Barkat 50 percent, Habib 40 percent, Kashem 35 percent, Sagar and Anwar 25 percent, and Rafique 10 percent on their body, he said.