Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 27, 2023 01:06 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 01:10 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

10 vehicles torched in 24 hours till this morning

Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 27, 2023 01:06 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 01:10 PM

At least 10 vehicles were torched in various areas of the country, including Dhaka, in  24 hours from 6:00am yesterday, the fire service said.

One vehicle was set on fire in Dhaka city, one in Naogaon, one in Kishoreganj, one in Khagrachhari, one in Dinajpur, one in Rajshahi, three in Natore and one in Sylhet.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Five buses, four trucks and a lorry were damaged in the incidents.

Fifteen fire engines and 75 personnel worked to douse the fires.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

নির্বাচনে স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীর অনুমতি দলের কৌশলগত সিদ্ধান্ত: ওবায়দুল কাদের

'সারা বাংলায় জনগণের নির্বাচনের পক্ষে যে উৎসাহ-উদ্দীপনা পরীলক্ষিত হচ্ছে, গতকাল মনোনয়নপত্র ঘোষণা পর সারাদেশে উপচেপড়া ঢল। বিচ্ছিন্ন বোমাবাজি, অগ্নিসন্ত্রাস এসব করে নির্বাচনের পক্ষে যে গণজোয়ার তা...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

থোক বরাদ্দ ব্যবহারে আরও কঠোর অবস্থানে সরকার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে