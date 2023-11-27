10 vehicles torched in 24 hours till this morning

At least 10 vehicles were torched in various areas of the country, including Dhaka, in 24 hours from 6:00am yesterday, the fire service said.

One vehicle was set on fire in Dhaka city, one in Naogaon, one in Kishoreganj, one in Khagrachhari, one in Dinajpur, one in Rajshahi, three in Natore and one in Sylhet.

Five buses, four trucks and a lorry were damaged in the incidents.

Fifteen fire engines and 75 personnel worked to douse the fires.