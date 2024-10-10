10 students hurt as truck rams into madrasa wall in Lalmonirhat

At least 10 students were injured when a goods laden truck lost control and rammed into a madrasa building in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila early today.

The incident took place at Talimul Insan Qawmi Hafezia Madrasa in the Haribhanga area around 3:00am, our district correspondent said quoting police and locals.

Police and locals said when the truck lost control and turned over, it crashed through the madrasa wall, which collapsed and fell on the students who were sleeping inside the dormitory, injuring at least 10 of them.

Four of the students were injured severely and were admitted to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital.

Muhtamin Hafez Maulana Mohammad Noor Alam of the madrasa said the building is in a dangerous condition.

The foundation work for a 5-storey building of the madrasa has been completed, but due to financial crisis, the work has been stalled.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station Abdul Quader said that the truck was seized but its driver fled.