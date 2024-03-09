10 more lives lost on roads

7 of them killed in Pirojpur as bus rams auto-rickshaw, bike

At least ten people were killed and 16 others were injured in separate road accidents in three districts yesterday.

Of the victims, seven were killed in Pirojpur after a bus crashed into a battery-run auto-rickshaw and a motorbike.

The deceased are Mansura Begum, 35; Khairul Faraji, 20; Jesmin Akter, 30; Alamgir Meer, 28; Swapan Howlader, 35; Nayeem, 20; and Hemayet Howlader.

Of them, Nayeem was the auto-rickshaw driver. Of the rest, five were passengers of the auto-rickshaw and one was the motorcyclist.

However, the identity of the motorcyclist could not be confirmed till last evening, said police.

The deceased were residents of different villages under Pirojpur Sadar, Indurkani and Bhandaria upazilas.

The accident took place at Jhawtala point under Pirojpur Sadar upazila on Pirojpur-Parerhat road at around 11:30am.

On information, police and firefighters rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and rescued injured people.

"Three of the victims died on the spot. The rest died at Pirojpur district hospital while undergoing treatment," said Md Selim Mia, assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Station in Pirojpur.

Police seized the bus. But its drivers and helpers fled the scene, said Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station.

Meanwhile, in Joypurhat, two people were killed and six were injured after a microbus rammed into a parked truck in Kalai upazila.

The deceased Fahima Khatun, 38, and Rokon Ahmed, 14, were relatives and residents of Shibganj upazila of Bogura.

Police said a group of people were returning to Bogura on the microbus after attending a wedding in Joypurhat Thursday night.

When the microbus reached Kalai municipality area of Kalai-Bogura road around 11:30pm, the driver lost control and hit the parked truck.

Seven passengers of the microbus and its driver were injured. On information police and firefighters rescued the injured and took them to Kalai Upazila Health Complex, said Kalai Police Staton Inspector Anwar Hossain.

Two of the injured died while undergoing treatment in the early hours of yesterday, he added.

In Sylhet, a child was killed and ten others were injured after a bus collided head-on with a truck in the Umanpur area of Jaintiapur upazila on the Sylhet-Tamabil Highway.

The deceased is Porosh Miah, 6, son of Rasel Ahmed of Mymensingh's Gouripur upazila, said police.

"The bus was carrying tourists on their way to Jaflong while the stone-laden truck from the opposite direction suddenly changed his lane and collided with the bus," said Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jaintiapur Police Station.

"The child died on the spot and his body was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital," he said.

Police seized the truck. But its driver and helper fled the scene, he added.

[Our correspondents from Pirojpur, Dinajpur, and Sylhet contributed to the report.]