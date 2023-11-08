10 killed in 1,475 fires last month

A total of 10 people were killed and 27 injured in 1,475 fire incidents that occurred across Bangladesh last month, said fire service yesterday.

Of them, 163 fire incidents occurred in the capital, where three people died and 15 suffered injuries, according to a press release.

The number of fire incidents in Dhaka increased by 8 in October from 155 in September.

According to statistics, more than five fire incidents occurred per day on average in Dhaka last month, and Mirpur saw most of the fires.

However, monthly statistics showed that the number of fire incidents across the country decreased by 102 in October from 1,577 in September.

According to the press release, 501 fire incidents occurred in Dhaka division, 55 in Mymensingh, 239 in Chattogram, 213 in Rajshahi, 149 in Khulna, 59 in Sylhet, 66 in Barishal, and 193 in Rangpur last month.

At least 167 people were killed and 830 were injured in other accidents, and the fire service participated in rescue operations involving 846 incidents, of which 690 were road accidents.

Apart from this, there were 10 gas cylinder explosions, 13 accidents due to faults in gas lines, 21 elevator accidents, 3 lightning incidents, and 58 drowning incidents.