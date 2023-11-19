1 killed in steel mill fire in Dhaka's Kadamtoli

A 27-year-old worker burned to death and three sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at a steel mill at Kadamtoli in Dhaka's Shyampur area early today.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, a worker of Based Steel Mill, from Barguna district.

The injured were identified as Mazharul Islam, 37, Shah Alam, 35, and Ashirul Islam, 35.

Mainul Hossain, a worker of the mill, told officer-in-charge of Kadamtoli Police Station, Proloy Kumar Saha, that a fire broke out at the mill last night while some workers were melting iron rods.

At one stage, an explosion took place, leaving four workers injured.

Rabiul sustained 26 percent burn injuries while Ashirul had eight percent burns. They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where Rabiul succumbed to his injuries around 4:00 am. Shah Alam and Mazharul were given first aid.