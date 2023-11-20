1 killed in steel mill fire

A 27-year-old worker got burned to death while three others sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at a steel mill at Kadamtoli in Dhaka's Shyampur area early yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, a worker at Based Steel Mill. He is from Barguna.

The injured were identified as Mazharul Islam, 37, Shah Alam, 35, and Ashirul Islam, 35.

Mainul Hossain, a mill worker, told Kadamtoli Police Station Officer-in-Charge Proloy Kumar Saha, that a fire broke out at the mill Saturday night while some workers were melting iron rods.

At one stage, an explosion took place, leaving four workers injured.

They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where Rabiul succumbed to his injuries around 4:00am.